Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Grows By 6.1%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,775,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.2 days.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.
About Canadian Western Bank
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.