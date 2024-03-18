Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Grows By 6.1%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,775,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 207.2 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

