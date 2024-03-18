Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 12.8%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $16.45. 195,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

