Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Drops By 6.0%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CONX by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 688,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CONX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,505,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CONX by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 655,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CONX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

CONX Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CONX opened at $11.00 on Monday. CONX has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

