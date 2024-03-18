Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expands By 14.8%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 14th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $56.96 on Monday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,293,401 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

