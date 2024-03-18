Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Decreases By 9.6%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $547.31 million during the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

