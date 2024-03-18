Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreases By 6.1%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.61. 154,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. Entegris has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Entegris

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.