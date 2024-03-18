Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Decreases By 6.7%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. 24,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $574.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.78.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $181.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GLDD
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.