Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Grows By 9.2%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading on Monday. GREE has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20.

About GREE

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

