Short Interest in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expands By 14.0%

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 14th total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. 277,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 37,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

