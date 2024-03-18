Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Rises By 7.7%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IF Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IROQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 252,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of IF Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.50.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

