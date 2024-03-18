Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rises By 7.4%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 295,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,017. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
