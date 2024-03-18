Short Interest in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Drops By 15.0%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 14th total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
International General Insurance Stock Up 3.4 %
International General Insurance Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.28%. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International General Insurance
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
