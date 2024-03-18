Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Increases By 14.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

