Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Increases By 14.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
