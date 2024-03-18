Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rises By 9.0%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 659,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.87. 233,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

