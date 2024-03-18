Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expands By 10.3%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 779,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

