Short Interest in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Declines By 14.4%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 29,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.85. 15,954,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,254,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 173.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 528,663 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in JD.com by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 695,180 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

