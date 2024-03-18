Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Grows By 17.7%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 966,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $683.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.99.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

View Our Latest Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.