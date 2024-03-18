Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Increases By 13.0%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. 206,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $17.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

