Short Interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Declines By 9.4%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 7,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.61. 4,089,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

