Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Increases By 13.8%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 14th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. 585,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

