Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Grows By 14.5%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MAR traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.07. 3,709,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

