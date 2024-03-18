Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Grows By 5.7%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ LFWD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 67,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,521. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

