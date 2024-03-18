Siacoin (SC) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $527.73 million and $35.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,835.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00578628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00122478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00206031 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00050874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00120424 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,747,805,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,721,598,028 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.