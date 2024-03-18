Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Chardan Capital

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

NASDAQ SLN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 123,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $718.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,926 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,315,000. M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

