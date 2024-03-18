SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE SRV.UN opened at C$13.49 on Monday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$17.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.11.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.