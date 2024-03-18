SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.39 ($0.09), with a volume of 1489202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.81 ($0.10).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.38. The company has a market cap of £14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 3.25.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

