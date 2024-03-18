Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.79

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 148649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $820.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $228,559.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,238.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $228,559.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $308,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

