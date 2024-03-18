Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.2%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.55 and last traded at $156.69. 2,864,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,157,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day moving average of $179.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,003,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

