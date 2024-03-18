Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $13.08 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $263.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

In related news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,789,470.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

