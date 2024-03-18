Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Given New $3.05 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.05 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTC. Piper Sandler downgraded Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair cut Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
