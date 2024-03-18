Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,387,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,618,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 653,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after buying an additional 642,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.
