Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $220.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 732,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 166,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Articles

