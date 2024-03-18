Spark New Zealand Limited (SPK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 on April 4th

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPKGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.12.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Read More

Dividend History for Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.