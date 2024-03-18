Spark New Zealand Limited (SPK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 on April 4th

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.12.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

