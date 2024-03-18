Spark New Zealand Limited (SPK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 on April 4th

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.12.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.