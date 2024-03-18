SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after buying an additional 1,216,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 904,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 729,636 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,937. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

