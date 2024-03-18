SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,184 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 31.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $133,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,952. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

