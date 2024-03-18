Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.97

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.97 and last traded at $156.90, with a volume of 18211800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day moving average is $148.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

