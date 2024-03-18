Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 494,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

