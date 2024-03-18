Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SPRB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $8,681,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
