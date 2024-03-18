SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

