Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SQSP. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of SQSP traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.47. 1,237,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,838. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -693.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 356,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,391. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Squarespace by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Squarespace by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after purchasing an additional 563,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

