Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 591,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,111. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -191.67 and a beta of 1.04. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

