Status Achieves Market Cap of $166.83 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $166.83 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005502 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,623.76 or 0.99683940 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010397 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00144047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,517,863 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,517,862.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04642324 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $12,062,084.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.