Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld Sells 48,500 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.8 %

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.86. 1,053,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,170. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $93,120,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,264,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316,676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

