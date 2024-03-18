Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$7.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NEO
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.