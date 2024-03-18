Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$7.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEO

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

About Neo Performance Materials

Shares of NEO stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.60. 309,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.70. The company has a market cap of C$233.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.