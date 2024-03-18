Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target to $10.00

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ACDC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 550,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

