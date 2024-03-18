StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

AP stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

