StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.81 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

