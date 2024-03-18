StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.81 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
