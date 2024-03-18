StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Stories

