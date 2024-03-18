StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
