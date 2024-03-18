StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.45 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.